Trump, Abe discuss Iran, North Korea over phone

The two leaders talked about the developments related to Iran and the DPRK, said Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere in a series of tweets posted on Saturday night.

The phone conversation comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Japan on Friday to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and Iran nuclear deal, officially known as JCPOA.

Japan has tried to play a mediatory role in reducing tensions in the region after Washington unilaterally withdraw from the JCPOA and imposed sanctions on Iran’s economy.

"We discussed sanctions. Everyone knows that the US’ move in imposing sanctions is against the international regulations and the Americans have to return from the wrong path they have taken,” Rouhani said on Saturday upon arrival in Tehran after visiting Tokyo.

“The Japanese, Europeans and others are working to bypass the sanctions and they have suggestions and solutions in this regard, and we believe that breaking the sanctions is a national and revolutionary duty for all of us,” he added.

MNA/PR