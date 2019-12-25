Iran ready for talks if P5+1 honor their JCPOA commitments: Rouhani

“Americans have been seeking to pretend that they are ready to talk but it is Iran that is not coming to the negotiation table; this was a plot that we managed to foil both in the United Nations [General Assembly in Sep.] and in the recent trip to Japan where we announce that we have no problem in talking to anybody,” Rouhani said in the Wednesday session of the cabinet in Tehran.

“If P5+1 countries show determination in honoring their commitments and seek to compensate their past mistakes, we will be ready for talks,” he said, adding that Iran has never believed this path to be irreversible.

“We clearly announced this issue in the visit to Japan and suggestions were put forward both by Japan and by us in this regard."

He went on to praise the resistance of the Iranian nation in face of US sanctions, noting that people “are sure that our resistance to the eventual victory.”

“Enemies have no choice but to give in to the determination of the nation … because as months pass, their effort for dialogue and finding a solution increases,” Rouhani said.

The US, under the Trump administration, has imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran’s economy after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018. Washington hopes for a better deal with Tehran but Iran has always highlighted that there will be no negotiations until unfair sanctions are removed and Washington fulfills its commitments under the UN-endorsed JCPOA.

