Leader underscores significance of Hormuz Island

"Iranian islands are important, regarding their security, economy and historical issues," the leader said.

"I put emphasis on Hormuz Island, while its people are faced with economic and other types of difficulties," he said, "But Hormuz is a very important place. Pay a specific attention to it considering its [economic] development and revolutionary currents in it."

Hormuz Island is an Iranian island in the Persian Gulf. Located in the Strait of Hormuz, 8 kilometers off the Iranian coast, the island is part of Hormozgan Province.

MNA/