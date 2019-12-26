  1. Politics
Leader underscores significance of Hormuz Island

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – In a Thursday meeting with Iranian officials Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underlined the significance of Hormuz Island calling for its economic and security improvement.

"Iranian islands are important, regarding their security, economy and historical issues," the leader said.

"I put emphasis on Hormuz Island, while its people are faced with economic and other types of difficulties," he said, "But Hormuz is a very important place. Pay a specific attention to it considering its [economic] development and revolutionary currents in it."

Hormuz Island is an Iranian island in the Persian Gulf. Located in the Strait of Hormuz, 8 kilometers off the Iranian coast, the island is part of Hormozgan Province.

