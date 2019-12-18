Iran must enjoy all of its rights in JCPOA: India

He made the remarks on Wed. in a meeting with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani on the sidelines of Tehran Regional Security Dialogue.

“Leaders of Iran and India have emphasized broadening and enhancing bilateral cooperation," he said.

India defends Iran’s legitimate right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and believes that Tehran is entitled to reap benefits from the nuclear deal, he said.

Compliance of signatories of 2015 Iran nuclear deal with their obligations is influential for international peace and security, he said, adding, “negotiating and reducing tension are of the best solution for solving regional and international conflicts.”

For his part, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Rear Admiral Shamkhani pointed to the amicable ties between Tehran and New Delhi and added, “the two countries enjoy high capacities in various economic fields in line with broadening bilateral ties.”

