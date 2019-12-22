Iran-India ties unbreakable: Zarif

“A pleasure to co-chair 19th Joint Commission Meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar in Tehran. Excellent discussions on closer bilateral relations & regional & global issues affecting our respective countries.”

“Our ties are ancient, historic & unbreakable,” he added.

Zarif’s tweet came after the 19th meeting of Iran-India joint economic committee meeting was held in Tehran on Sunday.

The meeting was held by Zarif and India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar besides representatives from ministries, economic, commercial, transportation and banking organizations and etc.

As reported, an MOU was signed between the two countries by the head of the joint economic committee.

Zarif and his Indian counterpart hold a meeting earlier on Sunday.

MNA/