Chinese, Tajik delegations arrive in Tehran for ‘Regional Security Dialogue’

Accordingly, Minister of State Security of the People's Republic of China Chen Wenqing and Secretary of National Security Council of Tajikistan Mohammadali Vatanzadeh arrived in Tehran separately at the head of a high-ranking delegation for participating in Regional Security Dialogue.

The 2nd meeting of ‘Regional Security Dialogue’ will be held in Tehran on Dec. 18 in the presence of secretaries and advisers of national security and supreme security officials of countries including Islamic Republic of Iran, Russian Federation, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

This one-day meeting will be held at the initiation of Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) with a focus on the issue of Afghanistan and all-out fighting against various aspects of terrorism in this country.

It should be noted that the 1st meeting of ‘Regional Security Dialogue’ was held in Oct. 2018 in the presence of representatives from Iran, Russia, China, India and Afghanistan with a focus on ‘increasing coordination among regional countries against Takfiri terrorism’.

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the current year’s meeting.

MNA/83598103