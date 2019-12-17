Swiss envoy invites Iran to take part in ‘blue peace’ plan

Speaking in a meeting with the Deputy Ministry of Energy for Water and wastewater Affairs Ghasem Taghizadeh Khamesi, held at the venue of the Ministry of Energy late on Mon., the Swiss envoy stated, “the ‘blue peace plan is a situation which was set up at the initiative taken by Switzerland in order to turn the issue of water from ‘conflict’ to ‘peace’ among the Middle Eastern regional countries.”

He invited the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to accepting membership in the policymaking and management council of this mechanism, to participate in this comprehensive plan.

For his part, Deputy Ministry of Energy for Water and Wastewater Affairs Ghasem Taghizadeh Khamesi pointed to the proposal of setting up a center for the regional cooperation of startup companies working in the field of water and wastewater and added, “due to its 3,000-year experience in the field of water concept, Islamic Republic of Iran can play a constructive role which is benefited from the most experienced manpower and relevant equipment.”

Since Iran enjoys high capabilities and capacities in this field, it can be useful for other regional countries in this field, he added.

Recently, a training and tutorial workshop of startups companies was held in cooperation with Iran National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company and Switzerland’s CEWAS Knowledge-based Company, based on which, proposal of setting up a center for the regional cooperation of startup companies in the field of water and wastewater was submitted with the aim of taking advantage of innovations and achievements of regional countries in the field of water and wastewater, he stated.

It is supposed that Switzerland’s CEWAS Knowledge-based Company will cooperate with Iran and then with other regional countries in a way that Islamic Republic of Iran will be at the center-stage of implementation of this plan.

