RIPI to host petroleum startup event in December

Organized by the Oil Ministry’s Engineering, Research and Technology Department, the event aims to promote the country's young and dynamic talents in the petroleum-related fields and will be held at RIPI headquarters in Tehran on December 14 to 16.

Mehdi Ahmad Khanbeigi, Director General of MOP Research Affairs Department, in an interview with Shana, outlined the event’s features: In collaboration with the Petroleum Industry Research Institute, Sharif University of Technology (Petroleum Engineering Olympiad Group) and Ama Accelerator, the Petrotest students’ event is being held for the first time at the Ministry of Petroleum level.

He said the theme of the event was "burgeoning problem-solving youth nucleus," adding, the event was meant to address the challenges of various fields of petroleum engineering, chemical engineering and geology, as well as the innovative requirements of the fields of petroleum law and energy economics by inviting 42 academic centers (including national and private universities) from across the country.

MNA/SHANA