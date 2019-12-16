Science and technology shape future of country: Iran’s First VP

Addressing a meeting of the Supreme Council for Science, Research and Technology on Monday, Jahangiri said, "We should be aware that the development of science and technology should be prioritized to other fields since it relies on human resources, science, and technology centers, as well as knowledge-based companies rather than relying on natural resources.”

He further added that while some trying to marginalize the country’s great progress in such fields, the related authorities should inform the public of the research and technology achievements to help increase people's hopes for the future.

Jahangiri also called for providing the grounds for increasing the cooperation between the industry and the academia, saying that contracts with universities and science centers could bring in multiple good results, such as increasing employment in science and technology parks and growth centers, increasing the number of industrial units located in science and technology parks and promoting the global ranking of Iran's science quantity.

MNA/IRN83596700