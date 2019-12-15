  1. Politics
15 December 2019 - 19:00

New Iranian envoy to Afghanistan submits credentials to Ghani

New Iranian envoy to Afghanistan submits credentials to Ghani

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s new Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian submitted his credentials to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday.

In this meeting, the Afghan President underlined the need of expanding ties with Iran.

The Iranian Ambassador, for his turn, also underscored the significance of improving ties between the two countries as well as continuing peace negotiations led by the Afghan government.

As reported, Afghan deputy foreign minister Edris Zaman also attended the meeting, where ambassadors from Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Portugal were present, too.

Ashraf Ghani named countries of the participating ambassadors, friend to Afghanistan.

MNA/ FNA13980924000825

News Code 153390

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News