Russian security chief to attend Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Tehran

"In Tehran, Nikolai Patrushev will take part in a multilateral meeting of security councils’ secretaries and national security advisers devoted to Afghanistan," the statement said, according to TASS.

National security advisers and secretaries from Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will gather in the second session of Regional Security Dialogue in Tehran on Wednesday.

The one-day session this year will be held at the initiative of the host the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a focus on Afghanistan and a comprehensive fight against various forms of terrorism in that country.

The latest consultations in this format were held in Ufa, where Russia was represented by Patrushev. The session focused on increasing coordination among regional countries in the fight against Takfiri terrorism.

MNA/PR