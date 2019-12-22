Sheibani appointed as new amb. to Tunis

Sheibani left Tehran to Tunis to start his work in Iranian Embassy. He is welcomed by Tunisian Foreign Ministry Chief of Staff and Iranian diplomats residing in Tunisia.

He has been appointed as the new Ambassador to Tunisia replacing Mostafa Broujerdi.

He was a senior research fellow at the Department of Political and International Studies at Iranian foreign ministry. He was also Iran's ambassador to Lebanon and Syria for years.

Sheibani met with President Hassan Rouhani in October before departing Tehran.

Speaking at the meeting, Hassan Rouhani wished success for the new Iranian envoy in his destination country urging him to spare no efforts to boost, strengthen and deepen multilateral ties between Iran and Tunisia.

