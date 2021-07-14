Ghalibaf urges for expansion of ties among Asian countries

A virtual meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) was held with the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf addressing the event during which he urged for expansion of cooperation among Asian countries to enhance the Asian continent level in the international equations.

"Undoubtedly, the positive and constructive cooperation and interaction of the members of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) and the dialogue and agreement among the representatives at all levels will increase the achievements of APA as an important parliamentary institution, and as a result, would strengthen cooperation and move towards integration in the ancient continent of Asia," Ghalibaf said in part of his message.

The Iranian speaker of parliament further hailed the cultural diversity in Asia while stressing the need for preserving the diversity by respecting the national cultural values and differences.

"Certainly, different Asian nations have invested a lot to preserve this national and collective identity, which the members of parliament, who act as the voice of the people, are obliged to preserve and strengthen," he pointed out.

He further noted that the approach of the Iranian parliament is based on moderation and constructive interaction, and efforts to pay special attention to cooperation with the ancient Asian continent and to find practical solutions to develop economic cooperation.

Ghalibaf said that "The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that by expanding interactions between Asian countries, it is possible ... to achieve the new Asia and enhance Asia to its real level in the global equations."

The ancient Asia continent will have a brighter future ahead through greater cooperation between the parliaments of Asian countries, the Iranian parliament speaker went on to conclude.

