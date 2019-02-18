Iran hosts APA working group meeting on Sunday

The meeting followed the APA standing committee meeting on social and cultural affairs, which was held in Bangkok, Thailand, on 13-14 February 2019.

During the Sunday meeting in Tehran, participating representatives exchanged the views of their respective parliaments on the idea of the formation of the Asian Parliament.

Kouhkan, who chaired the meeting, noted the political committee’s previous agreements, calling on Member States to put in more efforts to find a proper mechanism that corresponds with the existing realities of Asian societies.

“Since the formation of the Asian Parliament is a long-term case with various respects, this will require more examination by the Member States,” he added.

Established in 2007 as continuation of an organization born in 1999, the APA currently comprises of 41 Member Parliaments and 17 observers. Its mission is 'Asian integration'.

It was agreed with consensus that the issue would be picked up in the next meeting in Kuwait with the attendance of representatives from Member States.

