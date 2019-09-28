Iran's power in interest of world Muslims: IRGC

Speaking during a ceremony on Saturday, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that the country is immune against military threats from outside today thanks to its military strength, adding that compared to the early years after the Islamic Revolution, Iran has dramatically grown its power in all areas.

The IRGC Aerospace commander added the experiences from the Sacred Defense against the Saddam Hussain regime in 1980s show that through resistance and reliance on the young Iranian experts the problems could be overcome.

He at the end of his remarks predicted a bright future for the Islamic civilization and efforts to create it, saying that “the Islamic Revolution must end in great Islamic civilization and you must know that we are not just responsible for Iran and if we become powerful here, the Muslims in Kashmir, Nigeria and elsewhere will be better off.”

