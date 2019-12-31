Khatam-al Anbiya construction HQ denies blasts news

All the sites and bases of Khatam-al Anbiya across the country are safe and in full peace, it said.

The statement added, "while the US and its allies have imposed an economic war against Iran through sanctioning the country to make Iranians desperate, Khatam-al Anbiya Construction HQ is running above 285 development projects not to let enemies put a spanner in the wheel of Iran's construction."

Some reports said earlier on Tuesday that some protesters detonated an explosion at the entrance to the headquarters of the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters in Tehran.

