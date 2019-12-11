Austria keen on promoting ties with Iran in all levels

The two countries of Iran and Austria are recognized as cultural superpowers in the world.

He made the remarks on Wed. in his meeting with political and economic deputies of Kordestan governor-general and said, “Austria is interested in maintaining and safeguarding Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and intends to develop its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ambassador pointed to the impartial and constructive role of this country in solving international issues and added that the two countries of Iran and Austria have established diplomatic relations with each other since 160 years ago and that Austria is interested in maintaining these amicable ties in an appropriate level.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Scholz pointed to the cultural and tourism capabilities of the two countries of Iran and Austria and noted that Austria performs 130 cultural programs in Iran annually.

MNA/IRN83590497