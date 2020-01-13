5th Iran-Austria concert at Rudaki Hall

Farnad Orchestra conducted by Arya Bastaninezhad, Ava String Orchestra and the Farabi Grand Choir led by Abdolreza Amirkhani will perform at the event.

Violin master Ania Gutowska from Austria will accompany the Iranian instrumentalists as a concertmeister. Famous Japanese piano player Noriko Ushioda will also perform at the event.

The concert will feature pieces from prominent composers of baroque music and impressionism movement as well as 20th century musicians and film score composers including Antonio Vivaldi, Mikis Theodorakis, Astor Piazzolla, Georges Garvarentz, Ennio Morricone, Ramin Djawadi, Taro Hakase, Dmitri Shostakovich, Maurice Ravel, Carlos Gardel, and Vanjelis.

MNA/4823991