13th Cinema Vérité names nominees in national competition

The jury members for the national competition category included Kamran Shirdel (veteran documentarist), Younes Shokrkhah (journalist and academician), Seifollah Samadian (director and cinematographer), Pirouz Kalantari (researcher and documentarist), Habib Ahmadzadeh (author and documentarist), Mohammad Hossein Mahdavian (director and documentarist), and Mona Zandi (director).

The juries, after reviewing as many as 62 documents taking part at the national competition category of 13th Cinema Vérité, announced the names of nominees in various categories on Saturday.

Among the nominees, ‘Eclipse’ directed by Mohsen Ostad Ali leads with six nods including best director (feature-length), best sound mixing, best editing, best film score, and best writer.

Following that is Sam Kalantari’s ‘No Place for Angel’ and Hojjat Taheri’s ‘Only A Few Meters’, each with five nominations.

‘No Place for Angel’, which depicts the hopes, fears and dreams of the national Iranian women’s hockey team, is being considered for best director (feature-length), best cinematography, best sound mixing, best film score, and best editing.

‘Rains and Bullets’, directed by Morteza Payeshenas, is in the third place with four nominations.

Cinema Vérité is Iran’s most prominent festival dedicated to documentaries, with an aim to express the relationship between reality and truth through documentary films.

The event is organized by Iran Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), and presided over by Mohammad Hamidi Moghadam for its 13th edition.

The 13th Cinema Vérité kicked off in Tehran on December 9 and will wrap up on December 15. The awarding ceremony will be held at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on December 16.

MS/4797794