Turkish docmakers regular participants at Iran's Cinema Vérité

Iran and Turkey enjoy long-run cooperation when it comes to film and documentary during the last decade and some successful co-productions between the two countries could prove it right. The two countries have made remarkable interactions in film industry aiming to discover the existing potentials for fruitful cooperation to capture the audience attention.

Docmakers from more than 100 countries including Turkey have sent approximately 6000 films, more than 30 from Turkey, to the world competition section of the 13th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival, also known as the Cinema Vérité.

"My Country Till I Return" directed by Nuran Ozkan and Erdal Hos, "Urgent Tyro Wanted" by Osman Çakir have been among the most successful screenings during the event. Turkish films have always been noticed highly by Iranian audience and a lot of films from that country are on air from Iranian satellite channels.

At the moment, Iran and Turkey are collaborating on a joint film project, which will focus on the lives of the Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi and Shams-i Tabrizi, the wandering sage who later became the mentor of Rumi in the 13th century CE.

A cast and crew of the best Iranian Turkish actors have already joined the project. The entire film will be shot in Konya, a Turkish town that is home to the mausoleum of Rumi.

The 13th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival, also known as the Cinema Verite kicked off on December 9 and will run through 16th Dec. in Tehran. Films are screened in different sections including the national and the international one.

MNA/PR