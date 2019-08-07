NIGC to launch 40 gas projects by March 2020

Hassan Montazer Torbati outlined NIGC’s major plans for the gas industry in the current calendar year, saying 830 kilometers of pipelines as well as 25 gas compressors were scheduled to become operational this year.

He said the projects would significantly enhance the country’s gas distribution capacity, especially in the winter.

The projects include a 56-inch pipeline which stretches 124 km from Ghaleh Dehgolan to Miandoab and another one stretching 31 km from Bidboland to Ahvaz.

Furthermore, 25 gas compressors would also be launched in places like Bidboland, Deilam, Kouhdasht and Hosseiniyeh by the end of the year.

MNA/SHANA