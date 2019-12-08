Gilan exports top $260mn in 8 months

Arsalan Zare added that the province is planning to provide the grounds to increase its exports to $500 million per annum.

Russia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Central Asian states were the main export destinations during the period, he said.

The port of Astara and the strategic railway, bordering the Republic of Azerbaijan play a major role in the province’s foreign trades.

According to Zare, the suitcase trades have witnessed good growth as a total of 10,828 tons of goods worth more than $43 million were exported via Gilan's customs by suitcase traders.

