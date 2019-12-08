  1. Economy
8 December 2019 - 16:21

Gilan exports top $260mn in 8 months

RASHT, Dec. 08 (MNA) – More than 480,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth $260 million were exported from the northern Iranian province of Gilan during the eight months to November 21, the governor of Gilan province said on Sunday.

Arsalan Zare added that the province is planning to provide the grounds to increase its exports to $500 million per annum.

Russia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Central Asian states were the main export destinations during the period, he said.

The port of Astara and the strategic railway, bordering the Republic of Azerbaijan play a major role in the province’s foreign trades.

According to Zare, the suitcase trades have witnessed good growth as a total of 10,828 tons of goods worth more than $43 million were exported via Gilan's customs by suitcase traders.

