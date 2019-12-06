Facebook deletes Iran Leader’s Arabic page

The page had some 100,000 followers and had been earlier restricted by the American company.

This is not the first time that pages related to the Islamic Revolution Leader are being restricted in social media as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook have repeatedly removed posts from ‘Khamenei.ir’ accounts or imposed other limitations.

A new Arabic page on Facebook with the address of ‘facebook.com/ar.khamenei.ir’ has been opened to reflect remarks and viewpoints of Ayatollah Khamenei.

MNA/ 4790267