  1. Politics
6 December 2019 - 18:19

Facebook deletes Iran Leader’s Arabic page

Facebook deletes Iran Leader’s Arabic page

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Facebook has deleted the page which was publishing remarks of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in Arabic.

The page had some 100,000 followers and had been earlier restricted by the American company.

This is not the first time that pages related to the Islamic Revolution Leader are being restricted in social media as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook have repeatedly removed posts from ‘Khamenei.ir’ accounts or imposed other limitations.

A new Arabic page on Facebook with the address of ‘facebook.com/ar.khamenei.ir’ has been opened to reflect remarks and viewpoints of Ayatollah Khamenei.

MNA/ 4790267

News Code 153089

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News