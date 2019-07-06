Zuckerberg’s attempts to boycott Ethiopian uprisings in occupied territories

Angry ethnic Ethiopian Jewish protesters clashed with Israeli regime's police on Tuesday over an off-duty officer's killing of a young man of Ethiopian origin in a town near Haifa on Sunday, as the incident drew fresh accusations of racism. His killing sparked outrage among members of the Ethiopian community.

Crowds of Ethiopian battled police and blocked highways on at least 20 junctions. This incident led to heavy traffic in different areas, with 10 wounded and 16 detained.

Ethiopian Jews or "Falash" in occupied territories are a large minority with a population of 135,000. These people deceived by the promise of the Zionists have immigrated to the occupied territories and now are faced with the most serious discrimination by the political groups ruling the occupied territories.

The important point in this regard is the direct coordination of the Zionist security service with the owners of Social Networks on the cyberspace.

The Social Networks such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been abruptly interrupted during the Ethiopian Jewish protests occupied territories so that transferring messages and news through them was very difficult and in some cases impossible.

The goal was to prevent the publication of accurate reports from Ethiopian Jewish demonstrations and, subsequently, to prevent disclosure of the reality of the Zionist regime and its authorities.

Another important goal of the Zionist regime was to prevent other Falash Jews to join the demonstrations and further spreading of them in order to suppress the protesters.

However, the main goal of Israeli security officials and individuals such as Facebook's Jewish CEO Marc Zuckerberg has been to prevent Zionist regime to be distorted among other Jews living in other parts of the world.

Releasing news and images of the massive Ethiopian demonstrations can hurt Tel Aviv while Zionists continue to encourage Jews in other parts of the world to immigrate to the occupied territories.

Undoubtedly, this event once again reveals the nature and identity of social networks’ administrators in the world and their real lack of belief in supporting the free flow of information and news in cyberspace.

ZZ/NOURNEWS