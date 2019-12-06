All parties ‘fully united’ to support JCPOA: Russia

“The last meeting of the Joint Commission in 2019 proved that despite all the difficulties and all the differences its participants remain fully united in their support and commitment to #JCPOA. This is the major conclusion emerging from today’s discussions,” Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted.

The meeting was held today in Vienna with representatives of the remaining signatories to the deal in attendance.

A Chinese official said after the meeting that Beijing is not interested in activating the snapback mechanism. Director-General of Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of Arms Control, Fu Cong, told reporters after the meeting that bringing the case before the UN Security Council is to the benefit of nobody except the US.

He also said that all parties believe Washington is the main culprit to be blamed for the current status of the JCPOA.

MNA/IRN 83583263/FNA 13980915000557