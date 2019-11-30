Iraqi Parl. to hold emergency session

The MPs will also discuss the latest tension in the holy city of Najaf.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced Friday that he will submit his resignation to parliament in a bid to curb two months of protests.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi decided to announce his resignation after top Shia Cleric in Iraq Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called on the parliament on Friday to approve the new election law and pave the way for holding new elections. The Iraqi prime minister did not say exactly when he will submit his resignation.

The statement by the Iraqi PM's office said that Abdul Mahdi’s resignation was aimed at preserving the blood of Iraqis after hundreds are reported to have been killed in deadly foreign-orchestrated riots and protests. The death toll was rising among both the demonstrators and the security forces recently.

Before announcing his resignation, the Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi had ordered to form a committee to investigate recent incidents such as the Wednesday attack on Iranian consulate in the provinces of Najaf and Dhi Qar.

Foreign-backed elements also torched the Iranian consulate in Najaf on Wednesday evening.

MNA/ 4784526