The fishermen are flying back home on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan tweeted: "Acting on a report, had reached out to 3 Tamil Nadu fishermen Sh Irudhayaraj, Sh Greedwin and Sh Pradeep, detained by the Iranian authorities. With the help of our Embassy in Tehran all 3 are flying back to India today!"

The three Indian fishermen from Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu were working for a Saudi Arabia-based fishing company.