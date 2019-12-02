‘Diapason’ to go on screen at Geneva’s Black Movie filmfest.

The film will be screened at the main section of the event, which will be held in Geneva on January 17-26.

Diapason is the story of Ra’ana, a 50-year-old single working mom who is living happily with her daughter Hoda. On her 18th birthday, in an accident, Hoda meets a sudden death, but the laws and customs give far harsher rulings on her mother Ra’ana, whose world has collapsed.

Zhaleh Sameti, Behnoush Bakhtiyari, Alireza Ostadi, and Hossein Tehrani are among the cast members.

Diapason had previously taken part in the 17th edition of the Tofifest International Film Festival in Toruń, Poland, held from October 19-27. The Iranian film had also taken part in the 24th Busan International Film Festival this year.

MNA/IRN83572516