Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway officially starts operation

Heading a Cabinet delegation, President Rouhani traveled to Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province for the inauguration of some development and healthcare projects, including Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway.

The Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway officially inaugurated at the order of President Rouhani on Wednesday.

The railway is 132km long and has been constructed at a cost of 5 trillion rials beginning from Mianeh Station and runs to Bostan Abad Station, passing through Torkamanchay and Tikmeh Dash towns.

The president announced the connection of the Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway to Tabriz by the end of the next Iranian year, saying that inauguration of Mianeh-Bostan Abad Railway was important for the country.

He also appreciated people of East Azerbaijan province for their supports to the Islamic Revolution, Leader, and Iran who have always been vanguard for the security of the country and have resisted the malicious and rioters in recent unrest.

During his daylong travel to East Azarbaijan province, Rouhani also visited quake-hit areas of the province.

President emphasized that the government would not spare any effort to help and tackle the problems of the people and the earthquake-stricken areas, adding, “The government and all relief agencies will continue to provide relief and reconstruct the affected areas.”

Rouhani reiterated, "The government is the Iranian nation’s servant and we know that it is our duty to do our utmost to serve the noble people of the country. I hope that all the houses that have been damaged will be rebuilt soon.”

Iranian President is also scheduled to inaugurate other development and healthcare projects and also participate in the Administrative Council of the province.

