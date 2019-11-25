Rouhani’s East Azarbaijan visit falls on Wednesday

Rouhani’s trip, initially scheduled for Monday, was postponed due to the passing of his sister. He will attend the funeral ceremony in the central province of Semnan on Monday.

During his trip to East Azarbijan, the president will inaugurate the Mianeh-Bostanabad railroad, part of a bigger Mianeh-Tabriz rail project connecting the province to the national rail network.

The 132-kilometer route will make the Tehran-Tabriz journey approximately 114 kilometers shorter, reducing the travel time by five and a half hours.

The project is aimed at reducing the costs and the time of railroad and maritime deliveries between the countries located along the route.

According to reports, the transportation of 2 million passengers and 7 million tons of cargo has been targeted via the Mianeh-Bostanabad railroad over the next two decades.

The Mianeh-Bostanabad railroad is also envisaged to create 200 direct jobs, and 16 million liters of fuel will be saved annually through cargo and passenger transportation via this railroad.

