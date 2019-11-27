  1. Politics
27 November 2019 - 10:04

Pres. Rouhani arrives in Tabriz to inaugurate development projects

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani along with some members of the Cabinet arrived in Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province today for the inauguration of some development and healthcare projects.

Visiting quake-hit areas, inaugurating first phase of Mianeh-Bostanabad Railway, Mianeh Wind Power Plant, some development and healthcare projects and operating some development projects and also participating in Administrative Council of the province are of the salient programs of the president during his daylong visit to East Azarbaijan province.

Concurrent with the President Rouhani’s visit to this province, more than 107 development, services, agricultural and industrial projects will also be put into operation in different parts of the province.

In the same direction, the ground will be broken for the construction operation of 12 new projects with generating employment for 4,500 job-seeking people.

This is the fifth trip of President Rouhani to East Azarbaijan province since 2015.

