Iran is completely safe, national Olympics committees head objects to UWW

In a letter to the president of the United World Wrestling (UWW), Nenad Lalović, the President of Iran's National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi reacted to the hasty decision of the international body for canceling Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup, which was slated to be held in Iran.

Salehi describes the UWW's decision as hasty, sensational, and under the influence of incorrect propaganda by western states against Iran.

The Iranian official also adds that he would also pen letters to his Japanese, Russian, Georgian counterparts today to announce to them that Iran is completely safe for any international events.

He declared the official positions of the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Sport and Youth and the Government of the Islamic Republic as announcing that Iran is completely safe and has no problem to host any events.

In a letter, the UWW Executive Committee in Istanbul announced that the 2019 Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup, which was slated to take place in Tehran on Nov. 28-29, had been postponed until further notice. The UWW cited concerns over the security situation in Iran as the reason behind postponing the event.

