Iranian publishers attend Shanghai Children Book Fair

The Iranian pavilion, organized by the country’s Cultural Fairs Institute, is showcasing over 240 books in the field of children’s education and entertainment to the visitors.

ICFI is set to hold meetings with foreign participants during the event to provide the grounds for the expansion of cultural relations.

The three-day event has brought together more than 400 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions, including publishing houses, distributors, toymakers and training agencies.

The exhibition will go on through Sunday (November 17).

MNA4773313