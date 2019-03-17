  1. Politics
Rouhani arrives in Bushehr to inaugurate South Pars phases

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani heading a delegation has arrived in Asalouyeh in Bushehr province to inaugurate a number of projects, including the new phases of South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf.

In the seventh leg of his second round of provincial visits, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Asalouyeh in Bushehr province via the Persian Gulf International Airport on Sunday morning.

He was accompanied by Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, and Head of Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad Bagher Nobakht.

During the one-day visit, Rouhani is scheduled to meet with the people of Bushehr at Bandar Kangan stadium, and take part at an administrative council meeting.

Atop his agenda is to inaugurate four new phases of South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf, as well as to issue the order for commencing the operation of a number of projects in Bushehr province, such as a 50,000t-berth container port on Negin Island in the Persian Gulf.

Ministers of energy, agriculture, industry, health, ICT, as well as heads of cultural heritage organization, and officials from the national gas company will open several important infrastructure projects in Bushehr today.

