Hook calls on tech companies to suspend accounts for Iranian officials

Speaking to Bloomberg, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said that the Trump Administration is calling on American tech companies to suspend the accounts of the Iranian officials on social media.

The remark comes as the United States imposed sanctions on Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi over the internet shutdown during the recent protests against fuel price hikes in the country.

Reacting to the sanctions imposed on the ICT minister, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the new ban shows that the US holds no respect for democratic values.

MNA/PR