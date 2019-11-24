Tehran to host 2nd Technology Investment Meeting in Dec.

Milad Sadrkhanlou, the director of the Technology Investment Meeting (TIM) made the announcement on Saturday, adding that the meeting aims at using the investment potentials of developing Islamic countries to create a network of their venture capital funds so that they could share their investment capitals and opportunities with one another.

The meeting also aims at ‘addressing international investment opportunities’, ‘creating a network for domestic and foreign investors’, and ‘providing the required capital for knowledge-based and technological companies,' according to him.

The first TIM was held in December 2017 at Pardis Technology Park as the secretariat of Technology Investment Meeting of Network (TTEN).

The Technology Investment Meeting of Network (TTEN) is an international event for investment opportunities among D-8 Member States, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Turkey.

MS/4778721