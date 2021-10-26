Iranian midwife wins silver medal at ISIF 2021

Homa Madah, a midwifery graduate of Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences, won a silver medal at the International Invention Competition in Turkey (ISIF 2021) for inventing a reticular speculum.

5th International Inventions Fair – ISIF’21 was held from 21 to 26 September 2021, with the Honorary Patronage of the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Industry and Technology, hosted by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT).

She also won a silver medal in the first round of the Swiss International Invention Competition, which was held virtually by the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA) in Summer 2021.

The invention of this speculum facilitates the vaginal examination of women and helps reduce the stress of the examiner and the patient.

RHM/IRN84518502