23 November 2019 - 11:33

Parl. approves setting up four special economic zones in Yazd prov.

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – A Member of Parliament for Mehriz constituency in Yazd province Mohammadreza Sabaghian said that Parliament approved setting up four special economic zones in the cities of Meybod, Bafgh and Abarkouh.

He made the remarks on Sat. in an interview with IRNA and added, “this decision was adopted in the Parliament due to the existing capacities including railroad crossings and important road lines in these regions.

Paving suitable ways for the development and expansion of region in order to spur production and exports, promoting technology level, taking advantage of top economic technologies, attracting foreign investment, creating field of production and trade activities for increasing export of goods, presenting services for active presence in regional, domestic and international markets, generating new employment opportunities, promoting employment level in the province, decreasing production costs with the aim of entering the global competitive markets, etc. are of the salient advantages of launching special economic zones in this region, Sabaghian added.

He went on to say that special economic zone provides proper capacities and opportunities for investors, adding, “exemption of tax, presentation of facilities and infrastructures are of the salient cases which will cause development and prosperity in cities of this province.”

