14 November 2019 - 12:10

Time to boot foreign forces out of region: Cmdr. Mousavi

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – Commander of Iran's Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said Thu. it was time to drive foreign troops out of the Middle East region, stressing that foreign powers are not reliable for regional countries.

“Developments in recent years have shown that foreign powers cannot be reliable for regional countries,” Commander of Iran's Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Thursday.

“The security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf region can only be achieved through cooperation of the Persian Gulf littoral states,” he added.

We need “an interregional security, not false coalitions,” the commander said, adding “it is time to drive foreign forces out of the region.”

Elsewhere, he maintained that Iran has obtained self-sufficiency in developing various kinds of military equipment, adding that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will be the victor of any possible future conflict.”

