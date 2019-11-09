27th Book Week of Iran in 5 countries

Italy, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Uganda have so far confirmed to hold the Book Week simultaneous with Iran, Mohammad Ali Kiani said.

“Each country has a separate program. In Italy, there will be a session in the presence of Ahmad Dehqan, the author of the award-winning novel ‘Journey to Heading 270 Degrees,’ and the Italian translator of the book Mikele Marly,” he added.

The Urdu translation of Mehdi Azar-Yazdi's famous work ‘Good Stories for Good Children’ will be unveiled in Pakistan in a ceremony attended by Chief Minister of Balochistan Province Jam Kamal Khan, the official said.

“An exhibition displaying 123 Iranian book titles translated into Russian will be held in Belarus,” he noted. “Another exhibition will also be held at the National Library of the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek, where Kyrgyz and Persian books will be put on display”.

The programs in Uganda will be announced soon, Kiani said.

