30,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in S Iran

The Second Brigadier General Abodolreza Nazeri said on Saturday that in continuation of measures to combat fuel smuggling, police forces of Kerman Province have been seized 30,000 liters of smuggled fuel in Rigan County.

One tank-truck consisted of smuggled diesel fuel were seized, he said, adding that the smuggler has been also arrested in the operation and handed to judiciary officials.

Fuel smuggling is affecting the country's economy gravely, he added, saying that for this reason, the police are seriously dealing with fuel smuggling.

Fuel, especially diesel, is being moved illegally out of the country through cities bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Turkey, says Alireza Zeighami, deputy oil minister for refining and distribution. Between 7 million-10 million liters of petrol and diesel are smuggled out every day, according to Iranian state media. Analysts are attributing a 7 percent rise in fuel consumption to an increase in smuggling activity.

