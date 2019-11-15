Spokesman condemns UNGA resolution on human rights against Iran

He made the remarks late on Thu. in his reaction to the UNGA 3rd Committee’s approval of a resolution of human rights against Iran and added, “the approval of human rights resolution against Iran reflects double-standard and hypocrisy of its sponsor and accordingly, it lacks credibility and legitimacy.”

Criminals of the current era, who are staunch supporters of the resolution, have spared no efforts in committing crimes against humanity, ranging from killing children to dismembering critics and exerting economic terrorism against the independent nations, he criticized.

Mousavi termed the approval of the resolution as ‘unilateral and unrealistic’ and added, “this resolution is put forward against Iran at a time when one of the chief supporters of this resolution, i.e. US, is violating the most basic rights of over 83 million Iranian people especially women, children, the elderly and patients.”

Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the instrumental and political use of human rights by western countries against the independent nations.

He emphasized, “from the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism of Human Rights Council is the proper mechanism for the evaluation of human rights in countries which reviews human rights in all countries without any discrimination.’

For the Islamic Republic of Iran, observing human rights is the legitimate and religious requirements in line with national security and interests, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mousavi emphasized.

