Tehran condemns ratification of anti-Iranian human rights resolution by UNHRC

Mousavi said that the resolution, which has been proposed by Sweden and supported by some western countries, is a political one and adopts selective, intentional, and conflicting attitudes against Iran.

"It is a pity that political abuse of human rights issues and applying double-standards in this sector has been normalized," he said, "The quality of the reactions made by some countries towards the racism issue in the US is a good example and verification of human rights concerns of those countries."

Mousavi criticized the double-standard attitude of some countries towards the human rights issues, noting that such behaviors have set the ground proper for abuse of the UN mechanisms.

The spokesperson underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to its legislation and international treaties on the way to improve human rights issues both domestically, regionally, and internationally.

Given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the Human Rights Council suspended its 43rd session on 13 March 2020. The resumed session is being held from 15 to 23 June 2020.

HJ/