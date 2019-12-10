Borrell’s remarks about unrest in Iran rely on false information: Mousavi

Borrel said on Monday that "For the European Union and its Member States, the widespread and disproportionate use of force against nonviolent protesters (in Iran) is unacceptable."

“The Islamic Republic lambastes any misuse and political use of human right issues against independent countries,” Mousavi said.

He drew the attention of the EU to violation of human rights in some of its allied countries and also to fulfilling its JCPOA commitments and violation of the rights of above 80 million Iranians under the inhuman US-led sanctions.

Noting that preserving human rights is of the main principals of the Islamic Republic, Mousavi said “staging protests is among the rights of people in the Islamic Republic but using this right for attacking other people, looting public places and damaging public and private properties is not accepted, as it is not in the Europe,” he said.

“We are witnessing how the French Police is dealing with protesters in Paris, which has brought up a large number of detained and injured ones.”

The spokesperson expressed regret about the losses incurred by Iranian people in the recent unrest and vowed that the government will seek to compensate for them.

