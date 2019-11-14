Diplomat raps UN for ignoring US' repeated violations of 2231 Resolution

Axel Kenes, the Belgian Foreign Ministry’s Director General for Multilateral Affairs and Globalisation, met with Gholam-Hossein Dehghani, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs on Wednesday in Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on various international issues including the full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by all parties.

Dehghani slammed the UN Secretariat’s reports on the implementation of the Security Council Resolution 2231, which ignore the United States’ repeated violations of the JCPOA and the Resolution.

He also underlined the significant role of other Security Council member states in opposition to the US’ unilateralism and the instrumental use of the UN principal organs.

The Iranian diplomat also pointed to the Security Council’s one-sided approach on issues like the Yemen crisis, and its insufficient attention to the humanitarian aspects of such crises.

He urged Belgium as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council which represents all other UN member states to make further efforts to settle those crises peacefully.

Kenes, whose country acts as a facilitator of the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, was on a two-day trip to Tehran, during which he also held talks with deputy FM Araghchi and Iran's senior negotiator in Yemen and Syria talks Ali-Asghar Khaji.

