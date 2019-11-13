Iran, Italy discuss bilateral ties in Rome

During the meeting, the two sides explored the avenues to enhance the all-out ties between Iran and Italy, especially in the business and trade sectors.

Referring to longstanding Iran-Italy relations, the ambassador hoped that Rome would take steps in line with promoting ties with Tehran.

The officials also conferred on the latest developments regarding the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Bayat elaborated on Iran's latest measures to scale back its commitments to the JCPOA, stressing the need for the European parties to the deal to fulfill their commitments.

The Iranian envoy pointed to the initiative put forward by President Hassan Rouhani to the United Nations General Assembly last September to bring about thaw in relations with the Persian Gulf neighboring stares, saying that Iran favors settlement of regional issues through dialogue.

Di Stefano, for his part, called for exerting greater efforts to boost mutual ties and dialogue between the two countries.

The Italian diplomat described the JCPOA as a major international agreement and reiterated Italy's support to the preservation of the accord.

He welcomed continued cooperation between Tehran and Rome on various issues such as helping restore international peace and security and putting an end to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

MNA/IRN83552782