Italian firms interested in Iranian market: envoy

He made the remarks at his meeting with Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Masoud Khansari.

Two sides are interested in developing bilateral relations, he said, adding that Italian firms are still keen to be active in the Iranian market and are present at most of the exhibitions held at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

An Italian trade delegation traveled to Iran recently to negotiate with some Iranian companies which demonstrate Italy's interest in maintaining and developing relations with Iran, he noted.

The embassy tries to help Italian and Iranian companies gain a better and deeper understanding of the two countries' markets and find areas of cooperation, he mentioned.

Emphasizing the need to improve banking relations between the two countries, Perrone said Italy is trying to maintain the communication channels with Iran despite all the controls on banking relations.

In this regard, an Italian banking delegation will come to Iran in the near future, he added.

Italian ambassador stressed the need for continued communication between the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and the Italian Embassy in order to coordinate the implementation of joint programs and efforts to remove small and large barriers to the development of economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Masoud Khansari, for his part, said that unfortunately, the political and economic relations between Iran and Italy have been affected recently by sanctions and significantly reduced.

The Tehran Chamber of Commerce welcomes any cooperation with the Italian Embassy and the private sector to develop cooperation, he added.

He expressed hope that the Italian Embassy facilitates the relationship between businesspersons of the two countries, as well as reduces the impact of the sanctions on economic relations.

Although sanctions have created problems for the Iranian economy and have slowed foreign trade and economic growth, it has also led to a greater focus on domestic capabilities and efforts to boost domestic production and increase non-oil exports, he said, adding that the elimination of tariffs or putting preferential tariffs will boost exports between Iran and Italy.

ZZ/IRN83565217