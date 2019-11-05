  1. Technology
Iran’s Persian Gulf uni., Italy’s Polar Research Inst. sign MoU

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – Iran’s Persian Gulf University and Italian Polar Research Institute have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the expansion of academic cooperation.

The Public Relations Manager of Persian Gulf University Arash Khosravi said that the officials of Persian Gulf University and Italian Polar Research Institute have signed an MoU on the development of mutual cooperation.

The signed MoU with the officials of the Italian Polar Research Institute includes the exchange of professors and students, joint research programs, dual joint degrees, as well as Erasmus Plus project, he added.

Persian Gulf University has already been signed with the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change (CMCC) in Italy.

Persian Gulf University is a university in Bushehr Province of Iran. Established in 1991 as Bushehr University, it has 7 schools, offering 24 bachelors' degrees, and 33 masters' degrees and 3 PhD degrees.

