Tehran ready to resume talks with Italy on bilateral trade ties: Diplomat

The Iranian ambassador to Italy Hamid Bayat made the remarks in an interview with AKI news agency.

During the interview, the Iranian diplomat said that Tehran and Rome need to hold talks regularly, adding that Iran is waiting for Italian new government's signal to resume talks.

Bayat added that the two sides need to resume talks on cases related to regional and international issues.

He also referred to the US sanctions on Iran as a factor that has reduced the Tehran-Rome bilateral relations and has inflicted losses on Italian firms while those companies are eager to continue work with Tehran.

The ambassador further hoped that the two countries will return bilateral trade to the previous levels.

It is noteworthy that Italy banned flights by Iran’s Mahan Air under the US pressures in early November.

