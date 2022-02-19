Iran calls for intl support for Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah

Issuing a statement on Saturday, Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the racist acts of the Zionist regime in forcing the Sheikh Jarrah Palestinian residents to leave their homes.

He also declared solidarity with the Palestinian people, as the indigenous inhabitants of this ancient land of the cradle of the divine religions.

He stressed the need to support the Palestinian people against the apartheid policies of the child-killing regime of Isreal.

Saying that the destruction of Palestinians' houses must be stopped, he called on the international community and organizations to fulfill their legal and humanitarian obligations in this regard.

